Penal family hopeful as homicide opens probe

Tara Samlal, with her brother Ravi Raghoonath, centre, and their father Jewanlal Raghoonath during an interview at their Penal home. – LINCOLN HOLDER

Police have opened a homicide investigation into the death of a lawyer’s clerk whose death had been previously classified as natural as a consequence of hypertension.

The shift in the probe came after the family of Trisha Raghoonath hired a pathologist to do a second autopsy.

A state pathologist said Raghoonath, 39, died from natural causes, but a second, independent autopsy commissioned by her family concluded her death was “suspicious and unnatural.”

The finding confirmed relatives’ suspicions and they are now calling for justice to be served.

Speaking with Newsday at the family’s Bownath Trace, Penal home, the victim’s sister Tara Samlal said the results of the second autopsy are definitive proof that “somebody killed her.”

Raghoonath’s body was found around 9 pm on the floor at her workplace at the law offices of Roopnarine and Company on Lord Street, San Fernando on June 16.

Samlal and Raghoonath’s boyfriend PC Raphael Rocke found her body near her cubicle when they went to the office after she did not return home from work.

Samlal said everything about that night raised red flags for her family.

She said the building was locked and they only able to gain access by breaking in. She said the scene and body appeared too perfect, as if it was staged.

“What really sparked my curiosity is the manner in which her body was actually found. If somebody was having a heart attack…it’s common sense, you will always fall forward or the foetal position. That body was not found like that. She was lying on her back, two hands out (at her side), legs straight outward as well, her hair was neatly combed, her makeup was well powdered…her clothes was very neat,” she said.

She said there was vomit on the toilet floor, near the toilet bowl. And her sister’s high-heeled shoes were standing upright on either side of the toilet.

“If you’re wearing a four-inch or two-inch heels the first thing when you taking off your shoes they would never stand straight. It will tilt, fall forward.”

The second autopsy, done by Dr Hubert Daisley, also found contusions/abrasions on the inside of Raghoonath’s right knee and thigh and left big toe which were covered with her stockings.

“We all know women’s stockings. By the slightest touch and pull that will shear. Her stockings was not so,” Samlal said.

“My sister is a person would have an additional pair of stockings and stuff like that so from my take and understanding of that scenario those stockings were definitely changed.”

She said the second autopsy report was given to the investigators, however, the family is yet to be given any answers or updates.

Law clerk Trisha Raghoonath who was found dead on June 16.

She provided Newsday with copies of letters sent to the Homicide Bureau head Snr Supt Rishi Singh on July 20, to the Commissioner of Police Erla Harewood-Christopher on July 26 and the Police Complaints Authority on July 19.

“The 16th (of December) will make it six months (since her death) and we still haven’t gotten justice,” she said.

“We are really asking for justice for her. We are asking and pleading with the public who know or saw anything to please come forward. She didn’t deserve to die like that,” she said.

The letters were sent through attorney Indira Binda and the family were later informed by Southern Division officers that there was no further investigations into the matter.

But in response to questions sent by Newsday to the police communications department, “The TTPS is fully aware of the scenario expressed in this report and remains committed to the highest investigative standards. In this regard, this matter is being investigated by a senior in the (southern) division with the oversight of the Homicide Bureau of Investigations.”

The police also urged members of the public with useful information to reach out to them.

The first autopsy done at the Forensic Science Centre on June 26 concluded Raghoonath died from cerebrovascular disease caused by hypertension.

However, an independent autopsy done at Boodoo’s Funeral Home in Penal between June 28 and 29 found evidence of blunt force trauma to Raghoonath’s liver and above her eye and questioned if it was inflicted or as a result of a fall.

Daisley also reported contusions and fingernail marks on the right and left arms which were “suspicious and might represent restrain.” He also found signs that pressure was applied to her neck and breasts.

A vaginal swab did not find any trace of semen to indicate sexual assault. His report also noted that Raghoonath’s brain was necrotic (decomposing) by the time of his examination and could not be analysed.

Daisley concluded Raghoonath years died from an asphyxia death (where the victim is unable to get enough oxygen).

“The injuries to both arms, the paratracheal haemorrhages, and the sporadic contraction band myocardial necrosis make this asphyxia death suspicious and unnatural.”

Asked if they felt the results of the second autopsy now call into question the findings of the state’s pathologist in other similar cases, Samlal said: “Honestly, I want to believe so but I really and truly could go based on an answer pertaining to our situation right now. But I hope to God other persons in our situation rightfully get the justice that they deserve because we as a family know how it feels.”

She said the family instantly knew they would not be able to trust the results of the state’s autopsy after the week-long run around they got to have it done.

“We’ve had hope and faith in the system that we will be given the answers, we would be given fair justice for her. However, when it started we were given this situation where we had to be moving back and forth in terms of one, they (forensic) return the body, two we had to go back to San Fernando then go back to forensic another day to identify the body and then back and forth – we knew there and then that something was definitely wrong.”

“We knew for a fact that we couldn’t rely on that part of the reporting or the service from the state so we had no choice but to come together as a family and seek a private autopsy on the body.”