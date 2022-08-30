Penal/Debe Corporation: We have no resources to tackle flooding

News

PENAL/Debe Regional Corporation (PDRC) chairman Dr Allen Sammy says the Government continues to starve the PDRC of resources it urgently needs to deal with flooding in the area.

Sammy and his fellow councillors made these claims at a news conference at the corporation’s office in Penal on Tuesday, the day after heavy rain caused flooding in several parts of Penal/Debe on Monday.

Sammy said since June, the PDRC has been pleading with the Rural Development and Local Government Ministry for funding to address flooding and related matters.

He added that many people are unware that Penal/Debe has 632 roadside water courses which flow into the Papourie and Godineau Rivers

Hermitage/Palmiste councillor Roland Hall said, “We are being squeezed by Central Government.”

He said out of $63 million allocated to the PDRC in the 2021/2022 budget, the corporation had only received 55 per cent to date.

“They (Government) are not releasing the money to us.”

The corporation is also short of manpower to do any work to prevent or deal with floods.

Sammy said the PDRC’s estimated staff of 272 casual workers is insufficient to serve a population that has grown from 60,000 in 1990 to over 90,000 today. He added that the latter figure includes 10,000-20,000 Venezuelan migrants.

Sammy estimated the corporation would need at least another 150 short-term workers to properly address flooding concerns.

Debe South councillor Khemraj Seecharan estimated that some 500 homes and businesses I had been affected by the flooding. He also claimed the PDRC only has supplies of bottled water to give to residents stranded in their homes.

Barrackpore West councillor Nicholas Kanhai said Bailey bridges in Penal/Debe were being neglected by the Works and Transport Ministry.

“Everything operates in a silo.”

Kanhai invited the Prime Minister and Rural Development and Local Government Minister Faris Al-Rawi to visit the area and see the damage caused by the flooding.

Despite the challenges it faces, Kanhai said the PDRC continues to do what it can to help affected residents.

“We are committed to the people of Penal/Debe.”

Penal councillor Shanty Boodram said seven out of the ten electoral districts in Penal/Debe were flooded.

She recalled one of he first acts of UNC leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar as prime minister in June 2010 was to visit flooded areas in Trinidad.

“Where is the Prime Minister?”

Boodram questioned whythe Government had allocated $7.5 million to celebrate this year’s 60th anniversary of Independence

She accused it of celebrating at a time when people were suffering as a result of the flooding.