Penal baby girl died from blunt force trauma

Funeral arrangements are yet to be finalised for Amy Rianna Doodnath, the baby girl from Penal who died on March 5.

Relatives had taken her to the Siparia health facility for a checkup for what appeared to be a minor head injury.

An autopsy on March 11 at the Forensic Science Centre in St James said she died from blunt force trauma. Police investigators, like relatives, are trying to determine what caused the trauma.

So far, investigators do not have any suspects.

Amy, born on December 15, lived with her parents, Brandon Doodnath, 31, and Roshanie Ramtahal, 25, and other relatives at Bunsee Trace, off Penal Rock Road.

On March 12, a distraught relative told Newsday the family was making funeral arrangements. No further information was given.

Reports are around 5 pm on March 5, Ramtahal went to check on the baby in a bedroom and noticed blood on the hat she was wearing.

She alerted Doodnath, who was outside the house, and other relatives, including his mother, Radha Doodnath.

Radha Doodnath, a patient care assistant at the San Fernando General Hospital, was not home and suggested they use a plaster on the injury.

When she returned home from work, the baby was taken to the Siparia district health facility, where a doctor declared her dead at 8.28 pm.

Police from the South Western Division, Homicide Bureau of Investigations (Region III) and the Child Protection Unit visited the family and gathered evidence.

PC Sookram of the Penal police station is leading investigations.