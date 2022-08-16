Pedestrian crossings on Wrightson to be closed

News

Wrightson Road – Vidya Thurab

In a press release issued on Tuesday, the Ministry of Works and Transport announced that the pedestrian crossings located at Dock Road, Port of Spain, and the intersection of the wig-wag lights between London Street and Dock Road, Port of Spain will be permanently closed on August 20.

The release said the closures would allow for improved mobility and safety measures for pedestrians and drivers along Wrightson Road.

The ministry reminded the public of the Water Taxi Pedestrian Bridge that is 170 metres west of Dock Road, which was designed to reduce the incidents of road conflicts where pedestrians were required to cross six lanes of highly congested roadway that also carry a high volume of freight vehicles.

The release noted that since completed, the pedestrian bridge has reduced travel times along Wrightson Road. In light of that, the ministry asks pedestrians to utilise the overpass and observe all appropriate signs and barriers in the vicinity.