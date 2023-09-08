Peacemaker’s wrist almost severed in New Grant argument

Tobago

THE wrist of a Tobago man was partially severed when he tried to stop an argument between two cutlass-wielding neighbours from escalating.

Julian Smith, 35, of Tank Road, Signal Hill, Tobago, was reportedly at his girlfriend’s home at Monkey Town, New Grant, when the incident happened.

Around 7.45 am on Wednesday, Smith responded to a commotion outside his room. As he left his room, he saw two of his neighbours throwing glass bottles at each other.

Smith and his girlfriend approached the men, who were armed with cutlasses, in an attempt to quell the disturbance, there was an argument among all four.

During the melee, one of Smith’s neighbours chopped to his left wrist, causing severe nerve and arterial injury.

On seeing the blood gushing from the wound, the two neighbours reportedly ran away.

Smith was taken to the Indian Walk Health Centre by a private vehicle. He was treated by Dr Sookhai, who recommended transferring him to the San Fernando General Hospital for surgery.

PC Rawlins and Tableland Police visited the scene.

PC Deolal is continuing enquiries.