PDP leader withdraws offer to reconcile with Chief Secretary

News

PDP leader Watson Duke with THA Chief Secretary Farley Augustine at the PDP launch in Trinidad, Hyatt Regency, Port of Spain on May 1, 2022. – File photo/Jeff K Mayers

PROGRESSIVE Democratic Patriots (PDP) political leader Watson Duke says he is no longer willing to reconcile with THA Chief Secretary Farley Augustine.

On September 4, Duke extended an invitation to Augustine to meet with him to discuss strategies to improve the lives of Tobagonians.

He claimed then that many people on the island were suffering as a result of the high cost of living and other issues.

At a function in Scarborough on September 15, Augustine told reporters he did not respond to Duke’s call for reconciliation, saying his administration had “serious work to do.”

But speaking at a news conference on Thursday at the PDP’s headquarters, Port Mall, Scarborough, Duke said the offer was no longer on the table.

“I wish to make it absolutely plain that the offer which was extended has been withdrawn completely.” he told reporters

Duke said the Augustine-led administration does not know how to manage Tobago.

“They are helpless. They are clueless. Clearly, they are mindless and spineless. They remind of the jellyfish, beautiful but extremely dangerous.”