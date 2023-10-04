PDP leader on truce with Chief Sec: No reconciliation

News

PDP political leader Watson Duke . File photo/David Reid

PROGRESSIVE Democratic Patriots (PDP) political leader Watson Duke says he and THA Chief Secretary Farley Augustine have arrived at “a truce” for the benefit of Tobago.

But he said they have not reconciled, but agreed to put their differences aside in the island’s interest.

“There is no reconciliation,” Duke told reporters on Wednesday during a news conference at the PDP’s headquarters, Port Mall, Scarborough.

He added Augustine, who is in France, will speak about their agreement when he returns.

On September 4, Duke invited Augustine to meet with him to discuss strategies to improve the lives of Tobagonians.

He claimed then that many people on the island were suffering as a result of the high cost of living among other issues.

But on September 21, Duke withdrew the invitation after Augustine told reporters he had not responded to the PDP leader because the THA had “serious work to do.” Augustine and the majority of THA members formerly belonged to the PDP, but left after falling out with Duke and formed the Tobago People’s Party earlier this year.