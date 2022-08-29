PDP distributes $700 back-to-school grants

News

Chief Secretary Farley Augustine – THA Info Dept

The Progressive Democratic Patriots (PDP) is distributing book grants to those in need.

Chief Secretary and PDP deputy leader Farley Augustine announced this on Sunday in a Facebook live.

Augustine said he has asked all his assemblymen to join him in the venture to distribute $700 grants to help vulnerable students get ready for the new school term on September 5.

He said: “We have been able to pull together from among us a tiny sum that we can assist a few of you within our respective electoral districts. I made it mandatory for my members – for us to all put our hands in our pockets and contribute.” He said the grants will help buy books, uniforms, cloth, shoes, bookbags, or what the needs might be.”

The initiative, he said, was due to begin on Monday.

“Our political organisation, we are doing this. Along with the list, you would get a list of the agencies/stores/ haberdasheries that would be working along with us, partnering with us. And you are to just take this card to the respective outlets.”

He said this is something that he would usually do within his electoral district.

“I think it is important to give back. In fact, to whom much is given, much is expected.

“These cards are only $700. It is all that we can afford to give per person because we are trying to stretch what we have collected to share among several people.”

He said he has reached out to several Tobagonians for assistance as well.

“I want to say thanks to those that have contributed, because outside of the party…we have had other members, other supporters and well-wishers pitching in to give us some. We believe in the concept of one-one cocoa does full basket.”

He said more emphasis must be placed on education.

“We have to be about engendering a culture of learning and research and reading and critical thinking. I hope that as we go into this new school year, this new academic year starting in September, that parents, you would help us push that line of support for our young people – they need it.

“Covid19 has done a significant number on them, covid19 has really robbed our children of having a lot, they just don’t have a lot of what they need. They have almost two years of limited socialisation, children need socialisation to learn – some of our children learn by playing; some are kinesthetics; some need to learn by using their hands, and so the lockdown virtual mode did not help some of our children as was evident by the examination results from SEA.”