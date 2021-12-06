PDP candidate Morrison: Electoral boundary change works in my favour

Tobago

PDP candidate Megan Morrison after voting at the Mt St George Methodist Primary School on Monday.

PDP candidate for Goodwood/Mt St George Megan Morrison felt confident Monday that the change of electoral boundaries for the THA election would work in her favour.

Morrison was speaking after casting her ballot at the Mt St George Methodist Primary School polling station.

She said, “It has worked in my favour, I don’t know if it was intended to work in my favour, but it will work in my favour because the districts that were more aligned to the other side, has been deleted from my constituency.

“I now have the inclusion of the piece of Mt St George that went to Goodwood initially, it is now a part of my district, that is where I actually vote, So we are in an extremely better place, of the designated boundary lines.”

The youth vote may weigh heavily on the outcome of the elections, she said. Morrison felt self-assured that she had done enough to swing the balance in her favour.

“I am fully supported by the youths in my district. John Dial usually has a low voter turnout, but the youths have committed to vote this time around.

Morrison said that she never left the ground, and felt that the effort she had shown in the constituency, would put her over the top.

She said, after a hectic campaign, “I am extremely confident, I have put in the work, I have been on the ground for months, and the amount of needs and people in need, have encouraged me to continually deliver services to the people. And I think the results will speak to that.”

Morrison also said in reference to a secretarial position, “I am willing to work where-ever I am designated. It is all about team, so whatever it takes to fulfil the mandate, I am willing to do.”