PCA to probe missing ammunition

News

Director of the Police Complaints Authority David West. FILE PHOTO –

The Police Complaints Authority (PCA) has begun an investigation into the disappearance of 500 rounds of ammunition from police custody.

In a media release on Monday, the PCA said it had noted the issue as reported in a newspaper article and began its own investigation, which will be parallel to the police services.

It pointed out: “Several similar reports of missing exhibits and seized items in the custody of the TTPS have been investigated by the PCA which has the sole remit under Section 48 (2) to investigate criminal offences involving police officers, police corruption and serious police misconduct.”

It said the allegation of missing ammunition from police custody was of great concern, and the PCA would undertake a comprehensive investigation.

The missing ammunition belongs to gun dealer Towfeek Ali. It was seized by police last year as part of an investigation into allegations of corruption in the issuing of firearms users’ licences (FUL).

Oropouche East MP Dr Roodal Moonilal raised the issue of the missing ammunition at an Opposition media briefing on Sunday. He said last month a High Court judge ordered the police to return the firearms and ammunition to Ali. But when Ali checked, only 630 rounds of the 1,230 rounds of 9 mm ammunition seized were returned.

Commissioner of Police Erla Harewood-Christopher said on Sunday that the Professional Standards Bureau will investigate the disappearance.