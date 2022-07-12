PCA: Rights were trampled during police raid on Rich Plain mosque

News

The Masjid Al Hudaa in Rich Plain Diego Martin. – SUREASH CHOLAI

A group of police officers from the Inter Agency Task Force (IATF) and the Western Division may be facing charges after the findings of a preliminary investigation by the Police Complaints Authority (PCA) found that the actions of the officers may constitute criminal offences.

A media release from the PCA on Monday reported that preliminary investigations were launched into the officers’ conduct in searching Masjid al Hudaa at the corner of Hassanali Lane and Rich Plain Road, Diego Martin on April 22 and 23.

Police searched the Masjid for a person of interest after the shooting death of PC Clarence Gilkes.

During their searches, officers reportedly walked on prayer mats with their shoes on and destroyed fruits and appliances as worshippers were preparing to break the fast for Ramadan that afternoon.

The release said the authority investigated the officers’ conduct during a raid on the Masjid al Hudaa and during the course of the investigation, the PCA received information and other evidence pointing to police officers assaulting worshippers who were present at the mosque and also desecrating that place of worship.

The PCA also learnt that the party of officers involved in the raid on the mosque, was also involved in an exercise hours earlier, in which PC Gilkes was killed.

Worshipper Yahya Karim of the Masjid Al Hudaa in Rich Plain, Diego Martin, speaks to Newday on Monday. – SUREASH CHOLAI

The PCA said it was of the view that several criminal offences may have been committed and, as such, it referred the matter to the DPP as well as the Acting Police Commissioner for action for the related disciplinary offences, on June 27.

The release added that the PCA’s dossier on its investigations into the police officers in question was also forwarded to the Office of the Attorney General as there may have been breaches to the Constitution.

Newsday contacted the PCA on Monday for further details on what the breaches to the Constitution were but they declined to comment noting that it was before the Attorney General for consideration.

They did note this was not the first time files were sent to the Attorney General from their office.

“We are not in a position to divulge the particulars of our findings in detail, however, it can be noted that there were issues that became apparent during the course of the investigation that may engage the office of the Attorney General.”

Worshippers consider legal action

Newsday visited Masjid Al Hudaa on Monday afternoon and spoke with worshipper Yahya Karim who was also at the Mosque during the raid in April.

Karim said he was impressed with the pace of the PCA’s enquiries into the raid and was hopeful proceedings would lead to the penalisation of officers for any wrongdoing.

He added that, in addition to the PCA’s probe, the worshippers will also be seeking advice from attorneys on what redress would be possible.

“We were already informed, just today I had some discussions with Mr West and even outside of this incident we are seeking independent legal counsel against the State.

“We are hopeful, I am thankful to the PCA because this is the first time we have seen anything being taken so seriously and moving so quickly so we are hopeful, obviously there is still some pain and hurt over the incident but we are hopeful justice will be dealt with in our favour.”

Karim said he was happy the matter was being investigated and felt the officers involved acted the way they did to deliberately disrupt the Masjid’s activities without just cause.

“It’s not like they did something lawful, they told us ‘No fast can’t break here today,’ they destroyed foodstuff, they knew what they were doing was to hurt us back. And I am assuming it looked like they were seeking revenge for the death of their colleague and we are hopeful this will be resolved.”

Contacted for comment, acting Police Commissioner McDonald Jacob said he would be better able to respond to the PCA’s media release on Tuesday.

“Once I get the opportunity to go through the correspondence I will be able to respond.”

He also noted that the probe into Gilkes’ death was still under active investigation.

In May it was reported that an acting corporal and two police constables were placed on suspension after a ballistics report showed Gilkes was shot from behind.