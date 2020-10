For the Po­lice Com­plaints Au­thor­i­ty’s fi­nan­cial year, run­ning from Oc­to­ber 1, 2019, to Sep­tem­ber 25, 2020, 394 for­mal com­plaints were made to au­thor­i­ty against of­fi­cers of the Trinidad and To­ba­go Po­lice Ser­vice.