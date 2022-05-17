Pay delayed for 53 daily-rated workers in THA health division

News

Dr Faith BYisrael. Photo courtesy THA

The THA Division of Health, Wellness and Social Protection has reported a delay in the payment of wages to some 53 daily-paid workers for the fortnight period April 15-28, 2022.

In a statement on Tuesday, the division said the wages were processed and released to banking institutions, utilising the Automated Clearing House system.

The division said it uses this electronic system to pay wages and salaries.

“However, a recent check of the division’s bank account revealed that the payment of wages for the fortnight period April 15-28, 2022, was rejected by one banking institution only,” it said.

“It is important to note that daily-paid workers with other banking institutions have begun receiving their wages for the same fortnightly period.”

The division assured it is working closely with the financial institution to speedily resolve this matter.