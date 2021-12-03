Paul sixth in keirin final at Champions League

Sports

Nicholas Paul –

TRINIDAD AND Tobago cyclist Nicholas Paul finished sixth in the men’s keirin final in round three of the International Cycling Union (UCI) Track Champions League at the Lee Valley Velo Park in London, England, on Friday.

The final was a quality field which included Paul, Germans Maximilian Levy and Stefan Botticher, Jair Tjon En Fa of Suriname, Dutchman Harrie Lavreysen and Vasilijus Lendel of Lithuania.

Botticher took gold, Lendel claimed silver and En Fa grabbed bronze.

Earlier, in the first round, Paul won heat three to book a place in the keirin final.

Paul did not advance past the heats in the men’s sprint event when Paul faced the starter alongside Levy and Frenchman Tom Derache in heat four.

Derache was the fastest rider on the day and progressed to the next round ahead of Levy (second) and Paul (third).

Round four of the UCI Champions League will be held at the same venue, on Saturday.