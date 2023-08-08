Paul rides to 2nd place in World Championships – HISTORIC SILVER

News

Nicholas Paul –

TRINIDAD and Tobago’s Nicholas Paul captured an historic second UCI World Championship silver medal on Monday, to become this country’s most decorated international cyclist.

Paul, 24, had already set himself apart from local icons Roger Gibbon (1967 World 1km bronze) and Gene “Geronimo” Samuel (1991 World 1km bronze), when he won silver in the 1km time trial at the 2021 World Championships. However, he missed last year’s showpiece after fracturing his collarbone and ribs during training.

But the Gasparillo native added another feather to his cap on Monday by becoming the first rider from TT to medal in the sprint event, at the Sir Chris Hoy Velodrome, Glasgow, Scotland.

Paul had been flawless throughout the competition and dispatched Poland’s Mateusz Rudyk, a former European sprint champion, in straight rides in the semis earlier on Monday. But he came up against an absolute juggernaut in the men’s final.

Olympic champion Harrie Lavreysen, 26, defeated Paul in straight rides to win an astounding fifth consecutive World sprint gold medal. In ride one, Paul started from the front glancing over his shoulders repeatedly before making an early move, but the flying Dutchman could not be shaken off easily and pipped the Trinidadian to the line.

Ride two was not as close as a slight lapse saw Paul allow Lavreysen too much room and he needed no further invitation as he sped to victory.

Paul will now switch focus to the keirin event which pedals off on Tuesday. He will compete in heat two while compatriot Kwesi Browne rides in heat four.

The sprint finals left cycling fans salivating at the prospects for next year’s Olympics and eager to see two titans in their prime battle for glory.

In an interview with Newsday on Monday, Samuel said he anticipates Paul and Lavreysen vying for gold in Paris. “What I’ve seen today, Nicholas and the World/Olympic champion, who just barely beat him today, they are a cut above the rest. So obviously we are hoping Nicholas will bring home the gold for us, but I don’t see why Nicholas can’t get a medal.

“As long as everything is good – no accidents, no sickness – I think those two riders are going to be battling it out for the gold at the Olympics. Obviously we hope Nicholas gets a little stronger again. Every year he is improving and how I saw his sprinting this year, it’s just marvellous.”

Samuel said Paul can hold his head high after his performance in Scotland.

“Nicholas is a lot stronger than I’ve ever seem him. But that guy (Lavreysen)…that is why he is World and Olympic champion. But Nicholas has closed the gap a lot, because how I saw him win his rides in the semis – wow, explosive.”

PAUL IMPRESSES

The 1991 Pan Am 1km time trial gold medallist said Paul continues to add to his legacy and has shown tremendous consistency. “He took the opportunity and is a true professional. He got the opportunity that many wished they could get. He’s based in Switzerland (in the UCI WCC training programme), he has professional caching.

“Everything is taken care of for him – massages, nutrition, gym. We are blessed in the Caribbean, but we never had the proper support. I believe if we got another two or three like him or Teniel (Campbell) and they get the opportunity to be under professional coaching, we can see more World medallists.”

Former national cyclist and ex-TT Cycling Federation (TTCF) president Michael Phillips also applauded Paul.

He said, “I don’t think he’s done anything wrong. The world champ was clearly faster on the day. Not a lot of drama. He did all he could have done. Normally when you see cyclists taking ridiculous chances is when they don’t think they have a chance. Paul rode a good race.”

Phillips said the world has taken note of Paul’s astute riding in terms of his strategy, power and endurance.

“There was no fluke in him going through the rounds (unbeaten before the final). I am really impressed,” he said.

He too believes that Paul has a good shot at being on the podium at the Olympic Games.

“Traditionally, the World Championship is a tougher competition than the Olympic Games,” he said.

However, Phillips, a former chairman of the Sport Company of TT, said he is concerned that the country does not appreciate the significance of what Paul has achieved.

“My worry is not Nicholas and his team. My concern is the reaction to things like this and people pursuing excellence. My fear is people have become fashionably unimpressed.”

Phillips said he recalled his father talking about the frenzy the country was in celebrating Gibbon.

“I am worried that older athletes are more recognisable than Nicholas. It’s not good for business. The amount of money we’ve invested in facilities….The ball is being dropped….If we don’t recognise excellence, we are going to revel in mediocrity. I’m not seeing the level of reverence. When you look at non-European people to step on a world championship podium, it is extremely rare.”

Samuel said he hopes Paul’s achievements encourage the next generation to be more disciplined and focused.

“If a fellow Trini or fellow Caribbean athlete can do this then so can we – but that’s easier said than done,” he said. Samuel said he is not convinced that the coaches locally have the experience to take athletes to the next level.

“They also don’t have the ability to be open-minded to accept constructive criticism and experience from people like myself…We are 46 years behind in our sprinting. The times that people were doing at the Arima Velodrome for the flying 200m – 12 seconds flat as a junior – a lot of our juniors going into seniors struggling to do 12 seconds flat. Don’t tell me we don’t have the talent, it’s down to the coaches.”

TTCF president Rowena Williams said she was happy and described it as a “great accomplishment, especially seeing Nicholas missed out on the ‘Worlds’ last year and where he has come from.”

TT’s Akil Campbell placed 22nd overall in the omnium on Monday after completing the points race.

His sister Teniel will compete in the women’s elite individual time trial on Thursday and the women’s elite road race on August 13.