Paul leads Trinidad and Tobago to Elite Pan Am team sprint bronze

TRINIDAD AND Tobago opened its campaign at the 2022 Elite Pan American Track Cycling Championships by capturing bronze in the men’s team sprint at the Villa Deportivan Nacional Velodrom in Lima, Peru, on Wednesday.

Sprinters Zion Pulido, Nicholas Paul and Kwesi Browne clocked 44.585 seconds, pedalling at an average speed of 60.558 kilometres per hour, in the three-lap event.

Winning gold was Canada’s Tyler Rorke, Nick Wammes and James Hedgcock in 44.426s while Colombia’s Carlos Echeverri, David Ochoa and Santiago Ramirez pedalled to silver in 44.558s.

TT’s Alexi Costa and Akil Campbell also begin their quest in the women scratch and men’s elimination races respectively, on Wednesday.

Also set to compete at the championships for TT are sprinter Quincy Alexander, women’s pro road cyclist Teniel Campbell, and young sprinter Sylese Christian.