Next Post

Patriotic wants Govt to review Petrotrin proposal

Sun Nov 1 , 2020
Pa­tri­ot­ic En­er­gies and Tech­nolo­gies Com­pa­ny Ltd not on­ly sat­is­fied the key is­sues in its counter-pro­pos­al to Gov­ern­ment but al­so made an up­front cash pay­ment for the ac­qui­si­tion of the Petrotrin re­fin­ery.

You May Like

Next Post

Patriotic wants Govt to review Petrotrin proposal

Sun Nov 1 , 2020
Pa­tri­ot­ic En­er­gies and Tech­nolo­gies Com­pa­ny Ltd not on­ly sat­is­fied the key is­sues in its counter-pro­pos­al to Gov­ern­ment but al­so made an up­front cash pay­ment for the ac­qui­si­tion of the Petrotrin re­fin­ery.

You May Like