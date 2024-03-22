Pastor Brown’s SRP status revoked

News

Commissioner of Police Erla Harewood-Christopher – File photo by Lincoln Holder

Police Commissioner Erla Harewood-Christopher says Pastor Ian Brown, who claimed to be a spy for the Strategic Services Agency (SSA), is no longer a special reserve police (SRP) officer.

Brown’s connection with the SSA came to light after a shake-up in the agency’s management which saw director Major Roger Best sent on administrative leave and replaced by Brig Gen Anthony Phillips-Spencer.

The National Security Council, headed by the Prime Minister, recommended the change to Cabinet after reports of an impending threat.

Speaking at Thursday’s police media briefing, Harewood-Christopher said Brown’s SRP status had been revoked on Tuesday.

“His appointment was requested by the SSA. He (is) no longer a member of the SSA, there’s no longer any reason for him to maintain his status as a special reserve officer.”

The revocation took place the same day Dr Rowley voiced his displeasure with the relationship between state agencies and criminal elements.

Speaking at a sod-turning ceremony for the Caura Housing Development on Tuesday, Rowley said, “For the last two weeks, we have been dealing with the state contribution to that (crime) problem, where state authorities in positions of trust have broken down and the calypso Who’s Going to Guard the Guards is now the most important question.”

On March 9, police raided Brown’s home and discovered two police uniforms and two wireless radios.

Brown claimed to be an undercover intelligence officer at the SSA, but in an interview on Power 102FM on March 12, he said he was now fearful for his life after his “cover was blown.”