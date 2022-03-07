Past Pan Trinbago president Owen Serrette has died

News

Past PanTrinbago president Owen Serrette has died. He was 82.

The news of his passing was shared on the organisation’s Facebook page as well as on the pages of several bands. Serrette led the organisation from 1988 to 1996.

Pan Trinbago’s vice president Keith Simpson said Serrette died on Sunday morning. He added that Serrette had been ailing for some time and had a stroke.

The start of the Pan Trinbago Investment Corporation (PANVESCO) – which still exists today – was among Serrette’s achievements. PANVESCO was started on September 2, 1991.

The organisation’s website says PANVESCO’s mission is to “manage as trustee, an investment fund which generates adequate income for promoting capital for projects approved by Pan Trinbago; and to provide to the steel band movement, financial management, technical advice and service designed to enhance the status, welfare and development of steel bandsmen.”

Simpson also said under Serrette’s leadership there were no scandals or other issues.

“In pan, he started from early with a band called Teenage Symphony, then Ebonites, then Solo Harmonites and Solo Pan Knights.”

Serrette was also a good footballer, Simpson said.

He was also a good tenor player, who was born in Basilon Street, Port of Spain, and grew up in Morvant.

He attended St Mary’s College and spent some time at Mount St Benedict developing his Catholic faith, Simpson said.

He added Serrette worked for the Government in the Ministry of Planning.

“He was elected the president of Pan Trinbago in 1988 and served until 1996. He served in a time when there was no big money in pan because the first prize in Panorama was $23,000.”

“During his tenure, it was a quiet period. No one had accused the executives there of corruption and bobol and that sort of thing. He was a real gentleman, honest and dedicated and he enhanced the image of Pan Trinbago during that period in time,” Simpson said.

Pan Trinbago extended its condolences to the Serrette’s family and the entire pan fraternity.

Trinidad All Stars Steel Orchestra also extended its condolences to his family and the fraternity in a Facebook post.

It said, “As a past president of Pan Trinbago, he was also a past manager of Solo Harmonites/Solo Pan Knights. A staunch advocate for management skills and music literacy, his contribution to the artform will not be forgotten.

“Our heartfelt condolences to his family, friends, the Morvant steel orchestras that he loved, and the wider steelband community. Walk good, Owen. God’s blessings