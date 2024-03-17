Passengers arrested after robbing ride-share driver

News

– File photo

Two passengers who robbed a driver at gunpoint of his van in the Cunupia district over the weekend have been arrested.

The suspects, a 33-year-old man from Laventille and a 22-year-old man from Arima, were in custody without charge up to Sunday.

A police report said at around 12.40 am on Saturday, the victim, who works for a ride-share company, picked up the men at a car park on Rodney Road, Endeavour in Chaguanas.

He was driving a black Mazda BT-50 pickup van and took them to Cereza Circular, Dyette Estate in Cunupia.

When they arrived there, one of the men got out and walked to the driver’s door. He opened it and demanded that the driver get out.

The accomplice raised his t-shirt and showed the driver a gun.

The driver became fearful and complied.

The suspects ordered the driver to lie on the ground and then took his cell phone.

They got into the van and drove away.

The police were notified, and officers of the Cunupia police station and the Cunupia CID responded. They went to Egypt Trace in Endeavour, where they recovered the van along a track off the roadway.

The police received further information and went to Endeavour Road, where the two suspects were positively identified.

The suspects were taken to the Chaguanas and Cunupia police stations.

Investigations are ongoing.