Passenger from Canada found with rifle, shotgun & pistol at airport Loop Cayman Islands

The Customs & Border Control Service (“CBC”) said that CBC Officers seized three firearms, a 9mm Semi-Auto Rifle, a 9mm Pistol, and a 12 gauge shotgun on January 28 from a male passenger arriving from Canada at Owen Roberts International Airport (ORIA).

Reacting to the finding, the Deputy Premier and Minister of Border Control & Labour, Christopher Saunders, said:

I commend the actions of the CBC Officers in seizure of these weapons. It’s because of their skills and training that they are able to make such finds and continue to protect our borders.

The passenger was arrested and remains in custody, and investigations are ongoing.