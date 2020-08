The Coun­cil for Re­spon­si­ble Po­lit­i­cal Be­hav­iour is call­ing on all po­lit­i­cal par­ties, their lead­ers and sup­port­ers to give the high­est val­ue to re­spect, tol­er­ance and peace­ful re­la­tions among dif­fer­ent cit­i­zens in Trinidad and To­ba­go.