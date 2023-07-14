Part of Caroni North Bank Road under repair

News

PART of Caroni North Bank Road will be closed for repairs overnight from Friday to Saturday.

A Ministry of Works and Transport statement advised of a temporary road closure on the Caroni North Bank Road from the 3.0 km and 3.3 km marks, from the Mausica Road junction in the east to the ECIAF in the west. This is necessary to conduct the replacement of a culvert crossing.

The hours of work are from Friday 8 pm to Saturday 6 am, during which time the road will be closed to traffic at the location. Only local traffic will be allowed up to the point of the work zone. Commuters may use the Golden Grove Road, Churchill Roosevelt Highway and Carapo Road as alternative access routes.

MOWT advised drivers to proceed with extreme caution and observe all directional signs and barriers.

“Comply with instructions issued by police officers and traffic wardens, flagmen, where necessary, in order to facilitate a safe and orderly flow of traffic.

“Be aware of heavy equipment entering and exiting the work site.”

The ministry regretted any inconvenience caused and thanked the public for its continued cooperation.

Further details are at the ministry’s website at www.mowt.gov.tt or by calling 625-1225.