Parliamentary committee to meet Energy Ministry

News

Oropouche West MP Davendranath Tancoo – Courtesy TT Parliament

MEMBERS of the Parliament’s Public Accounts Committee (PAC) will meet with officials from the Energy Ministry in Port of Spain on March 22 from 10 am.

The purpose of the meeting is to continue discussions with the ministry on the implementation of recommendations it raised in its 30th report with respect to concerns raised by the Auditor-General in relation to the ministry’s public accounts.

The PAC is chaired by Oropouche West MP Davendranath Tancoo.

The House of Representatives also sits that day at the Red House from 1.30 pm.