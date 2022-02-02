Parliament to discuss whistleblowers on Friday

News

Wade Mark –

THERE will be two virtual parliamentary joint select committee (JSC) meetings on Wednesday.

At 10 am, the Public Accounts Enterprises Committee will hold a virtual meeting to inquire into the audited financial statements of the National Schools Dietary Services Ltd (NSDSL) for the financial years 2016- 2019.

The PAEC is chaired by Opposition Senator Wade Mark. Other members include National Security Minister Fitzgerald Hinds, Port of Spain South MP Keith Scotland, government senators Laurel Lezama-Lee Sing and Renuka Sagramsingh-Sooklal, Mayaro MP Rushton Paray and Independent Senator Amrita Deonarine.

The Land and Physical Infrastructure JSC meets virtually at 2 pm. The agenda for that meeting has not been released as yet.

The House of Representatives sits at 1.30 pm on Friday to debate the Whistleblower Protection Bill, 2022.