Parishioner finds comfort in New Year’s mass

Parishioners pray during mass at Our Lady of Perpetual RC Church, San Fernando on New Year’s Day. – PHOTO BY AYANNA KINSALE

Andrew Joseph has been an active parishioner at Our Lady of Perpetual Help, San Fernando, for his entire life. He has been an altar server and has served in several ministries.

For Joseph, the church has always comforted him through many trying times and Fr Jayson Grell’s homily on Saturday did just that as Joseph reflect on the uncertainties of 2022 due to the pandemic.

As people like Joseph grapple with uncertainty whether it be because of the pandemic, or otherwise, Grell reminded them of Psalm 37:5 which says, “Commit thy way to the Lord, Trust also in him, and he will bring it to pass.”

Given God would have seen many people through the challenging times of 2021, Grell assured them he’ll do the same this year.

Every year, Joseph attends Old Year’s Night mass and wakes up early to attend the New Year’s mass a few hours later.

After this year’s mass, Joseph told Newsday, “I left feeling rather hopeful. I was thankful for his message today because 2022 promises to be a bit of a challenge.

“But I think his message was very profound in that it’s very easy to switch focus from where your focus is supposed to be which is on the Lord to the problem or to the challenges that you are facing.

“I too have a lot of plans for 2022 that I would like to see accomplished, so I was glad that he remind me of that phrase from Psalms that I grew up reciting.”

Grell’s homily also guided people to seek refuge in their faith as they not only reflect on the experiences of 2021 but prepare to navigate the new year.

To do so, he called on people to prioritise renewing their relationship with God as one of their new year resolutions.