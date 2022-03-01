Paria: Three dead divers identified

News

The five divers employed by a private company hired by Paria Fuel Trading Co Ltd to do maintenance work on a 36-inch pipeline in one of the last photos taken at Pointe-a-Pierre on February 25. From left are Christopher Boodram, who survived,

Kazim Ali, Yuseph Henry, Rishi Nagassar and Fyzal Kurban. –

THE bodies of three of the four divers who died in last weekend’s tragedy at a Pointe-a-Pierre pipe-line installation have been identified, said Paria Fuel Trading Co Ltd on Tuesday.

Paria confirmed this in a statement issued at 3.30 pm headlined, Three of the four divers have been identified.

“Paria wishes to advise that the members of the families of the three divers involved in last Friday’s tragic incident, visited the Forensic Science Centre this morning, and have positively identified the bodies of Fazal Kurban, Yusuf Henry and Kazim Ali Junior. Paria extends its deepest sympathy to the families and loved ones of the deceased in this time of grief.

“The search continues for diver Rishi Nagassar. Paria continues to offer its support for all the affected family members.”

Christopher Boodram is the only diver of the five-man team who survived after they were pulled into a 36-inch underwater pipeline they were doing maintenance work on at Paria’s berth six in Pointe-a-Pierre on February 25.