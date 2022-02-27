Paria: Missing divers are dead

News

The five divers employed by a private company hired by Paria Trading Co Ltd to do maintenance work on a 36-inch pipeline in one of the last photos taken at Pointe-a-Pierre on Friday. From left are, Christopher Boodram, who survived, Kazim Ali Jr, Yusuf Henry, Rishi Nagassar and Fyzal Kurban. –

Paria chairman Newman George has confirmed that missing divers Fyzal Kurban, Kazim Ali Jr, Rishi Nagassar and Yusuf Henry are dead.

The announcement was made just moments ago at the company’s Pointe-a-Pierre staff club.

The men were sucked into a 36-inch pipeline on Friday while doing maintenance work.

Newman said the mission has moved from one of rescue to one of recovery of the bodies.

Newsday will give additional information in later updates.