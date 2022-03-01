Paria: Fourth diver’s body not found

News

Undertakers arrive on Monday night after the bodies of three of the four divers were recovered. – Photo by Roger Jacob

Paria Fuel Trading has denied that the body of the fourth diver who was sucked into a 36-inch crude oil pipeline on February 25 has been recovered.

In a release Tuesday morning, Paria said it “categorically denied” the claim by Ozzie Warwick, OWTU education and research officer, published in a newspaper (not Newsday) on Tuesday.

It added, “All the affected families continue to be informed with timely updates and earlier this morning (March 1, 2022) were advised that recovery operations will continue relentlessly until the fourth body is found.

“Paria again extends its condolences to the affected families and will continue to provide all necessary support.”

On Monday at 5.55pm, Paria recovered the bodies of three of the four divers involved in the incident.