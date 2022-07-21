Paria commission of enquiry website launched

News

File Photo by Lincoln Holder.

The official website of the commission of enquiry into the circumstances leading to and surrounding the deaths of four divers on February 25 at facilities operated by Paria Trading Co Ltd in Pointe-a-Pierre has been launched.

In a release, the commission secretariat said members of the public can access the website at www.coe2022.com. The website allows access to the commission’s procedural rules and provides contact details for the secretariat.

The secretariat’s office is located at the Southern Academy of the Performing Arts (SAPA), Todd Street, San Fernando, and it can be contacted via e-mail at [email protected] or via telephone at 1(868) 709-5477.

Documents available on the website include a public notice – request for statements, a terms of reference, procedural rules, the commissions of enquiry act, and the gazettes under which the commission was announced and amended.

It also includes information on the commissioners and the counsel to the commission.

Space has also been allocated for upcoming hearings, evidence, and other matters which might arise during the commission of enquiry.