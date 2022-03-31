Parents on SEA exam: ‘Don’t put extra pressure on children’

News

Makeba Roberts with her son Jeremiah McDonald as he makes his way to the Cunupia Government Primary School to sit his SEA exam. – Lincoln Holder

Yoegita Jaikaran was at peace this morning, knowing her 12-year-old son had donehis best to prepare for the exam.

She stood outside Cunupia Government Primary School, waiting for the start of this year’s Secondary Entrance Assessment (SEA) exam,

While his school of choice is ASJA Boys’ College, Charlieville, she said she had assured him, “It doesn’t matter if he passes for his first choice or second choice as the most important thing is for him to do his best.”

Kezaire Smith hugs her son Ahron Williams as he makes his way to the Cunupia Government Primary School to sit his SEA exam. – Lincoln Holder

She told Newsday she wished all students writing this year’s exams the best and called on parents to not put any extra pressure on them.

“When you put pressure on children to go and sit SEA, they will only be thinking what the parents want from them.

“So for me as a parent, I told my son that God loves him and we as his parents love him, so just do his best. We will not get vex with him for whatever school he passes for, and we will always be happy and proud of him.”

Kertyah Pantin making her way to the Enterprise Government Primary School to sit the SEA exam – Lincoln Holder

Remembering her son a baby, Jaikaran said the exam felt like a milestone moment in his growth and she was proud of him regardless of the results.

As she hugged and kissed her daughter Roshni Sooknanan goodbye as she entered the school, Kavita Sooknanan also felt confident of her daughter’s capabilities.

“I’m normal, and she will do well. I told her it’s another test like any of her end-of-term tests and keep focused.”

One Enterprise parent, who did not want to be named, told Newsday he was not worried about his daughter’s results as he dropped her off for the exam at the Enterprise Government Primary School.

This young man makes his way to sit the SEA exam at Enterprise Government Primary School. – Lincoln Holder

“Whatever she does, she does, and I am not pressuring her. We’ve just been doing our best with her and she’ll continue learning in the future.”

Newsday noted not all students were wearing their full school uniform to sit the exam at both schools.

One parent at Cunupia Government told Newsday the school had said students could wear whatever clothes they felt most comfortable in to make them feel more relaxed.