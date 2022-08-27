Parents of 43 missing Mexican students welcome arrest of former attorney general

The content originally appeared on: CNN

“For us, it is significant and has positive elements that will help us to know the truth and obtain justice,” the families said in a statement published Friday.

The fate of the students is an enduring mystery that remains unsolved despite years of scrutiny and international interest.

The students had been visiting the southwestern city of Iguala from a teacher’s college in Ayotzinapa when their buses were intercepted by local police and the federal military forces in September 2014.

Exactly what happened after that — and why — remains unknown. However, survivors from the original group of 100 students said their buses had been stopped and fired on by armed police officers and soldiers. Bullet-riddled buses were later found in the city’s streets, with shattered windows and blood.

