Paray wishes for safety, prosperity

Mayaro MP Rushton Paray –

MAYARO MP Rushton Paray is hoping for safety and prosperity over the Christmas holiday and in the new year.

Paray expressed these hopes in a Facebook post on Sunday.

“While we embrace the spirit of the season, it is crucial to acknowledge and address the concerns that weigh heavily on our nation.”

Paray said, “This Christmas, my thoughts are with the families who find themselves in the shadows of our celebrations. Those who have been impacted by the economic repercussions of the pandemic, particularly parents struggling to find employment.”

He added, “Equally alarming is the steady rise in crime, a symptom of deeper social issues that require not just immediate action but long-term, sustainable solutions.”

Paray said, “This challenge calls for a united front, transcending political lines and involving all sectors of society, to address the root causes and create a safer environment for all our citizens.”

Last month, an offer by the Prime Minister to the Opposition to hold bipartisan talks on crime fell by the wayside after the Government and the Opposition accused each other of not genuinely wanting the talks.

Dr Rowley claimed the UNC was only trying to make political mileage out of the talks and were not serious about dealing with crime.

Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar questioned why Rowley was not leading the government team to the talks and hinged the UNC’s participation in the talks to Rowley’s attendance.

Persad-Bisessar later indicated that the UNC will hold its own crime talks without the involvement of the Government.

Paray believed that strong, innovative leadership “is needed more than ever to steer us through these turbulent times.”

He called on all stakeholders to harness their collective strengths, wisdom, and resources to create a brighter, more prosperous future for every citizen.