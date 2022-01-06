Paramin man shot dead by gunmen on motorbike

News

File photo.

A 25-year-old Paramin man was shot dead and a close relative was wounded when gunmen attacked them at a worksite in Maraval on Thursday afternoon.

Police said Akelon Smith was at a worksite with a relative on Brieves Road, Long Circular Road, Maraval, at around 2.40 pm when two men on a Honda motorcycle rode up and shot them several times.

The gunmen got back on the motorbike and rode off.

One of the construction workers took the relative to the hospital, where he was treated for a gunshot wound to the stomach.

St Clair police went to the scene with a district medical officer, who declared Smith dead.

Police said the motorcycle was found a short distance away.

Police from the Homicide Bureau of Investigations Region I are continuing enquiries.