Paramilitary youth group launched

Members of the Paramiliarty Police Youth Club serenade acting CoP McDonald Jacob, centre, at the Aranguez North Secondary School on Saturday. – Photo by Roger Jacob

Police youth clubs offer the foundation to help young people steer away from a life of crime, says acting Commissioner of Police McDonald Jacob.

He spoke of his own experience at the Princes Town Youth and Cultural Club which shaped him in his young days to become the leader of the police service today.

Jacob was speaking at the launch of the paramilitary police youth club at the Aranguez North Secondary School on Saturday.

He said such groups engender a high level of commitment, beliefs, discipline, patriotism, character, morality, honesty, responsibility and good relationships among members.

It is expected that this will in turn reduce deviant behaviour among young people who may be inclined to get involved in criminal activities.

Jacob said such groups gave him a sense of hope for the young people of the country.

“We are seeing positivity this afternoon from positive relationships.

“If these relationships are positive and supportive, people can succeed with the rules that exist in the society, especially the young people. But if these relationships are dysfunctional and disruptive, successes may be impossible and deviant and criminal behaviour will be the solution.

“The purpose of this programme is to ensure that the former takes place, and that is the positive relationship which definitely has a significant effect on the young people with the examples that we set.”

Jacob complimented the youth club leader Cpl Jamila Ramsay for her steadfastness and hard work in getting the club off the ground, and was amazed by the level of discipline and skill put on show by the group of boys and girls.

Ramsay said her idea to form the paramilitary youth club was first touted in 2018, but only got off the ground two years later after if fell on the desk of Supt Andre Norton, and with the help of the CoP and other officers it became a reality.

She said the members have learned to play steelpan – using equipment from the school, musical theory, and are learning to play pan while marching. She says they will become the first youth marching band playing pan.