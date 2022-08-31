Parade preparation: Arms of the Ministry of National Security

News

A member of the TT Fire Services band during parade preparations on August 22.

Newsday photographer Sureash Cholai captured moments on August 22 as arms of the security forces prepared in Nelson Mandela Park, St Clair for the traditional Independence Day military parade.

The parade returns to the Queen’s Park Savannah after a two-year break due to restrictions put in place to contain the spread of the covid19 virus.

Prisons Services members and band

TTPS women police

TT Defence Force

Reserve Soldiers

COAST GUARDS

Cadets

Traffic Wardens