Panorama semifinals 2023: A photo story

In the Medium Band category, Pan Elders Steel Band. Photo by Roger Jaob

Flag man and Soca Ambassador, Machel Montano, does flagman duties for Siparia Deltones Steel Band at the Pan Trinbago National Panorama Semi Finals hosted at the Queens park Savannah Port of Spain. Sunday February 5, 2023. Photo by David Reid

Dixieland. Photo by David Reid

Winners of Panorama 2023, BP Renegades, playing Feeling To Party. Photo by Andrea De Silva

Placing 3rd at Panorama 2023, Hadco Phase II Pan Groove, playing We come out to party. Photo by Andrea De Silva

Placing second at Panorama 2023, from the Large Steel Band Category, Republic Bank Exodus, playing Tourist Leggo. Photo by Andrea De Silva.

Medium Band Category, Arima Angel Harps. Photo by David Reid

Medium Band Category, Katzenjammers with Tell me why. Photo by David Reid

Members of the Pan Trinbago National Panorama Semi Finals hosted at the Queens park Savannah Port of Spain. Sunday February 5, 2023. Photo by Roger Jacob

Attendees of the Pan Trinbago National Panorama Semi Finals hosted at the Queens park Savannah Port of Spain. Sunday February 5, 2023. Photo by David Reid

SForzata playing Johnny. Photo by Roger Jacob

Medium Band Category, Curepe Scherzando. Photo by Roger Jacob

Flag bearer of Curepe Scherzando. Photo by Roger Jacob

Medium Band Category, Arima Angel Harps. Photo by Roger Jacob

In the Medium Band Category, Dixieland playing Lorraine. Photo by Roger Jacob

Dame Lorraine performance during SForzata Steel Band’s section, playing Johnny. Photo by Roger Jacob

Pan Trinbago President Beverley Ramsey-Moore. Photo by Roger Jacob

A bass player from RBL Exodus during their Panorama 2023 semi finals performance. Photo by Andrea De Silva

