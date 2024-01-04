Panday’s body returns home

News

Defence Force members receive the body of former prime minister, the late Basdeo Panday which arrived on a CAL aircraft from the US at Piarco International Airport on January 3. Panday died in the US on January 1. He was 90. Photo courtesy Government Information Service. –

AT about 7 pm on Wednesday, a CAL flight from Florida touched down at Piarco Airport bearing the body of former prime minister, the late Basdeo Panday. On board the flight were his wife Oma Panday and daughter Mickela Panday. Panday, 90, died on Monday after recent surgery in the US.

His brother Subhas Panday earlier told Newsday he was going to Piarco, where he said the Defence Force would oversee the unloading and transport of the body. As the aluminium casket was unloaded it was draped with the national flag of TT, ahead of what is expected to be a state funeral next Tuesday under Hindu rites. Panday’s body was conveyed to Dass Funeral Home in San Fernando in a convoy led by a police car with blazing siren and flashing blues lights, exiting the airport’s cargo area. Several prominent attorneys were spotted at Piarco as part of an intended impromptu welcoming committee, these included Kiel Taklalsingh. Commander Garvin Heerah was also seen.

In an earlier interview, Subhas said funeral arrangements are still to be determined and venues were being considered, preferably in South Trinidad, among them the Southern Academy of the Performing Arts or the newly refurbished Skinner Park, for his final farewell.

In a Facebook post, confirming the body’s return on Wednesday, Mickela, also said they are working on funeral arrangements and will share the details in the coming days.

She wrote, “As we grieve and celebrate the incredible life of our loving husband and father Basdeo Panday, we would like to share that we, along with him, are returning home to Trinidad and Tobago, the country and people he loves so much…”