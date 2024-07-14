Panday, Paray condemn gun violence epidemic

News

Carissa Ramrattan. –

PATRIOTIC Front political leader Mickela Panday and Mayaro MP Rushton Paray have condemned the spate of murders which happened over the last 24 hours.

One of those was the killing of Rio Claro businesswoman Carissa Ramrattan outside of Toyota’s south office in Tarouba on July 13.

According to reports, Ramrattan had gone to the nearby South Park Mall to get something to eat and was returning to the compound when the incident happened.

As she was entering the compound, gunmen got out of a silver vehicle and opened fire at her.

They grabbed Ramrattan’s handbag and fled in the vehicle.

She was taken to the San Fernando General Hospital for treatment.

Ramrattan later succumbed to her injuries.

Police officers sealed off the compound. Staff and customers who were there were allowed to leave.

Business at the compound was closed for the day.

Police officers on site declined to give information about the incident.

Some of Ramrattan’s relatives who were at the scene declined to be interviewed.

According to a Facebook post, Ramrattan recently celebrated her one-year wedding anniversary.

Her family are reportedly the owners of a hardware in Rio Claro.

In a statement, Panday said, “The gunning down today of Carissa Ramrattan at Toyota South Park and the loss to her family, friends, and loved ones is another example of why we have to say ‘enough is enough.’”

She added, “Our country does not manufacture guns, so where are they coming from, and why are these high-powered weapons flooding our streets? Nobody is safe any more. “

Panday said her party stood with the rest of the population in demanding answers to such questions.

In a statement, Paray condemned Ramrattan’s murder. He said she was the wife of Rio Claro businessman Nyron Ramrattan.

“This brutal act has ripped through the heart of a leading and respected family, leaving a gaping hole where hope and prosperity once thrived.”

He said, “This brazen attack is a stark reminder that our most valuable citizens, those who drive our economic engine, are under constant siege.”

Paray demanded immediate and decisive action from the authorities.

“We owe it to Carissa Ramrattan’s memory and to all those who have fallen victim to this violence, to demand a safer future.”

Paray called for a comprehensive plan with concrete resources to dismantle the criminal networks that hold our communities hostage.

He concluded, “Let us stand united, raise our voices and hold those in power accountable.”