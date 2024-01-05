News

Members of the Defence Force carry the body of former prime minister Basdeo into the Red House on January 5. – Photo by Faith Ayoung

THE body of former prime minister the late Basdeo Panday arrived at the Red House at 9 am on January 5.

He will lie in state at the Red House until 6 pm today.

His body will then be taken to the Southern Academy of the Performing Arts (SAPA), San Fernando, on January 8, where it will lie in state from 10 am-6 pm.

His funeral will take place at SAPA on January 9.

The Trinidad and Tobago flag flew at half-mast in honour of the late Basdeo Panday. – Photo by Faith Ayoung

The Defence Force military band marches through Port of Spain after the body of former prime minsister the late Basdeo Panday was taken to the Red House to lie in state on January 5, ahead of his funeral on January 9. – Photo by Faith Ayoung

The body of former prime minister the late Basdeo Panday lies in state at the Red House on January 5. – Photo by Faith Ayoung

Members of the public wait in the rotunda at the Red House to view the body of the late Basdeo Panday on January 5. – Photo by Faith Ayoung

Members of the Defence Force carry the body of former prime minister Basdeo into the Red House on January 5. – Photo by Faith Ayoung