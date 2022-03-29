Pan Trinbago to host extraordinary meeting on May 1

News

Pan Trinbago Ppresident Beverly Ramsey-Moore.

File photo/Angelo Marcell

Pan Trinbago will host an extraordinary meeting of its members on May 1.

The notice was issued in a letter to all members and posted on its Facebook page.

This comes after some members of the body called on its president Beverley Ramsey-Moore to call an election, which is overdue, and vacate office. The members also wrote on March 16 to the Prime Minister asking for his intervention in the matter.

Pan Trinbago said after the announcement by Dr Rowley at Saturday’s media conference, that the majority of covid19 protocols and regulations will be lifted from April 4 and there will no longer be limits to gathering, its members were invited to the extraordinary meeting of the general membership.

It said this was being done in keeping with the organisation’s constitution which requires eligible members to be given, in writing, 28 days’ notice for the meeting.

The member bands were invited to send two delegates to the meeting which will be held at the VIP lounge of the Queen’s Park Savannah, Port of Spain.

The meeting is expected to begin at 10 am with registration starting at 8 am.

The members are expected to discuss a status report on the affairs of the organisation, update on the Annual General Meeting 2020 and Convention 2021 and any other business.