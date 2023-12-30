Pan Trinbago to collaborate with singers

News

Pan Trinbago president Beverley Ramsey-Moore. FILE PHOTO – Jeff K. Mayers

Pan Trinbago president Beverley Ramsey-Moore has big plans for pan next year including working more closely with singers to create more music incorporating pan.

In a December 29 press release followed by a phone interview with Newsday, Ramsey-Moore said the body is hoping to work with local singers like Machel Montano and is even eyeing international ones like Rihanna to create more music that includes the instrument.

Newsday will have more on this in a feature article.

In the press release titled President Beverley Ramsey Moore’s New Year’s Address: A reflection and vision for Pan Trinbago in 2024, it said she was filled with excitement and optimism for pan’s trajectory next year.

“The past year has been a testament to our collective dedication and resilience, and I am confident that the coming months will bring even greater achievements for the steelpan community,” it said.

In the new year the pan body will continue its mission of promoting, preserving and advancing the art of pan. It said the body had exciting initiatives on the horizon from “collaborative projects with renowned musicians to educational outreach programmes, Pan Trinbago will be at the forefront of shaping the narrative of steelpan in the coming year.”

The release spoke to UN declared World Steelpan Day on August 11. Ramsey –Moore thanked Tourism, Culture and the Arts minister Randall Mitchell for his “consistent support” and for spearheading the efforts of World Steelpan Day.

“World Steelpan Day, celebrated for the first time on August 11 2023, holds immense significance, serving as a pivotal milestone not only in Pan Trinbago’s history but also globally, as it aligns with the organisation’s vision to elevate the status of steelpan on the international stage, foster cultural unity, and mark a ground-breaking moment for the nation on TT,” the release said.

Next year, the organisation hopes to have grander celebrations for August 11 with the regional and international steelpan fraternity being more involved.

In the release, Ramsey-Moore shared her appreciation for the hard work, passion and creativity of all pannists, arranger, steelband and enthusiast brings to the Panorama competition.

Panorama is currently ongoing. The semifinals of the small conventional bands will take place on January 6 at Victoria Square, Port of Spain and 30 bands will vie for a spot in the finals on January 12 which will be held at Skinner Park, San Fernando.