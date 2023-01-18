Pan Trinbago boss: Establish Tobago space to train musicians

News

Uptown Fascinators arranger Ojay Richards, right, conducts the band during their performance of Dollar Wine by Colin Lucas during the Panorama small conventional bands finals at the Queen’s Park Savannah, Port of Spain, Saturday. – Ayanna Kinsale

PAN TRINBAGO president Beverly Ramsey-Moore has called on the Tobago House of Assembly (THA) to provide a space to train the island’s young musicians.

She made the call on Tuesday after Uptown Fascinators’ victory in the small conventional band Panorama competition on Sunday at the Queen’s Park Savannah, Port of Spain.

The Scarborough-based steelband, which also won the competition in 2020, played Colin Lucas’ Dollar Wine. Ojay Richards arranged the piece.

Richards is among several young arrangers on the island who have been making a name for themselves within the steelpan fraternity.

Ramsey-Moore’s nephew Kersh Ramsey will be arranging for Black Rock band Katzenjammers Steel Orchestra. for the first time this year. Ramsey-Moore is the band’s manager

Katzenjammers will be performing Baron’s (Timothy Watkins’) Tell Me Why when judging for medium and large bands in the preliminary round of the Panorama competition begins in just over a week.

Richards and Ramsey both studied music in Trinidad.

Ramsey-Moore told Newsday, “I look forward to the THA providing a space for the training of much more young musicians right here in Tobago.”

Referring to Richards and Ramsey, she said, “Travelling back and forth has been extremely challenging for our musicians and our other artistes who are going to Trinidad and are still playing with bands.”

Ramsey-Moore added, “Kersh and Ojay, in particular, had a very difficult time, even serving as arrangers before they graduated and they would have missed a number of classes because there were times when they would be in Tobago and have to catch the boat or plane to be back in Trinidad on time. So it was very challenging for them.”

She said she is extremely proud of Richards and Ramsey’s accomplishments thus far.

Asked about the young, talented arrangers on the island, Ramsey-Moore said, “My leadership always inspires youths. From ever since, I have been providing leadership, whether it’s in communities, the THA or wherever I am, my leadership always inspired youth and not only in Tobago but also in Trinidad.”

She said there are several young people in key positions in Pan Trinbago.

“The entire events committee are young people because I always believe that youth is the spring time of life and they have a role to play in our operations.

“The face of Pan Trinbago is changing under my leadership in terms of the human capital that we are utilising now and so I am extremely proud of all those young arrangers.”