Pan and Powder parades in PoS

News

Pan Trinbago president Beverley Ramsey-Moore throws powder on outgoing Port of Spain mayor Joel Martinez as incoming Port of Spain mayor Chinua Alleyne looks on at the Pan and Powder parade port of Spain on August 23 – Photo by Jeff K. Mayers

Moko jumbies in white danced to the sweet sounds of steelpan on Knox Street as pan enthusiasts gathered to experience the magic of Pan Trinbago’s Pan and Powder event on Wednesday. The spectators danced on roads and sidewalks slick with powder as the bands paraded up Pembroke Street to the Queen’s Park Savannah.

Pan Trinbago president Beverley Ramsey-Moore said the activity was dedicated to the people of TT. She said it came soon after the first celebration of World Steelpan Day, August 11, when 20,000 people packed Woodford Square.

“As we continue to celebrate Pan Month, the sad part about it is that this is winding down time for Pan Trinbago. This year was an important one for all of us, when our national musical instrument was adopted globally through a resolution passed by the UN. So now on August 11 every year, the focus will be on our national instrument globally. This is something for all of us to be proud of.”

Father and his daughter enjoy the steelband music of Hadco Phase 2 Pan Grove during the PanTrinbago Pan and Powder Parade on Prembroke Street, Port of Spain on August 23 – Photo by Anisto Alves

East Port of Spain Development Company chairman Chinua Alleyne said the company was responsible for the continued transformation of the community.

“There is no better vehicle available to transform the minds of the young people, to show the young people there is a way for them to seek a brighter future, to let the young people know that there is prosperity available for them, than the steelband movement. We know there is prosperity in pan and so we were happy to join with and support Pan Trinbago in its Pan Month activities.”

Port of Spain Mayor Joel Martinez said the music played on pan is the happiest on earth, and connected people to their past and their future. He said the steelpan is a symbol of resilience.

“Pan and Powder embodies the essence of our city, its culture, and tapestry, celebrating not only the vibrant heritage of TT but also the unifying power of art, music, and the shared experiences that bind us as a community.

“In a world that seems to be moving faster than ever before, events like Pan and Powder remind us of the importance of grounding ourselves in our roots, embracing our traditions, and cherishing the values that have shaped our society.”

The event took place in three stages. At Knox Street, the crowd was entertained by TTEC Tropical Angel Harps, Shell Invaders Steel Orchestra, and Desperadoes Steel Orchestra. Powder flew through the air as people enjoyed the music.

Spectators enjoy the steelband music of Shell Invaders during the PanTrinbago Pan and Powder Parade on Prembroke Street, Port of Spain on August 23 – Photo by Anisto Alves

During the parade up Pembroke Street, Republic Bank Exodus, Hadco Phase II Pan Groove, and Massy Trinidad All Stars had the spectators in a fine mood as they chipped up the road, some sipping various forms of alcohol, others sweating as they fanned themselves, and still others meeting and greeting friends.

At the Queen’s Park Savannah, people enjoyed themselves well into the night listening to NGC Couva Joylanders, Katzenjammers Steel Orchestra, NLCB Fonclaire, and BP Renegades.