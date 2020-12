A 34-year-old man from Ri­fle Range in Pa­lo Seco was found elec­tro­cut­ed af­ter he al­leged­ly came in­to con­tact with a live elec­tri­cal line from an il­le­gal con­nec­tion from a Her­itage Pe­tro­le­um Com­pa­ny low volt­age pow­er line to his home.

The Trinidad and Tobago Guardian is the longest running daily newspaper in the country, marking its centenary in 2017. The paper started life as the Trinidad Guardian on Sunday 2nd September 1917 by the newly formed Trinidad Publishing Company Limited.