Palmiste mother shot dead in car

News

SHOT TO DEATH: Salina Mohammed who was found shot to death in her car near her Coconut Drive, San Fernando home on Wednesday. –

RESIDENTS of Coconut Drive in Palmiste, San Fernando, are hoping investigations will uncover the mysterious circumstances which led to the death of Salina Mohammed on Wednesday morning as she was driving to work.

Around 8.03 am, Mohammed left home for work. But several minutes later, she was found shot to death in her car which crashed into a culvert a short distance away from her home.

After crime scene investigators wrapped up work on the scene, the car was towed away.

Mohammed’s sister Carlene Mohammed told Newsday the family wasn’t only shocked but confused by the murder.

She added, “All I know is that she left home this morning and less than five minutes later, while she went up the road that was it…he was on her way to work. We just saw each other yesterday afternoon.”

A clerical assistant, Mohammed was a mother of two and married.

Asked if police suspect robbery to be a motive, Carlene said she wasn’t told if anything was missing from the vehicle.

She said Mohammed will be remembered as a friendly, generous and kind-hearted person.

(FULL DETAILS IN THURSDAY’S NEWSDAY)