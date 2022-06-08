Pakistan snatch 1-0 lead over West Indies in ODI series

Sports

Pakistan’s Babar Azam, right, plays a shot while West Indies captain Nicholas Pooran watches during the first one day international at the Multan Cricket Stadium, in Multan, Pakistan, on Wednesday. (AP Photo)

PAKISTAN took a 1-0 lead against West Indies in a three-match One Day International (ODI) series at the Multan International Stadium in Pakistan, on Wednesday.

West Indies scored 305/8 batting first with Shai Hope cracking 127 off 134 balls (15 fours, one six). Shamarh Brooks hit 70 off 83 balls and Rovman Powell chipped in with 32 off 23.

Bowling for Pakistan, Haris Rauf ended with 4/77 in ten overs and Shaheen Shah Afridi grabbed 2/55 in his ten overs.

West Indies Shai Hope celebrates after completing his century during the first one day international against Pakistan at the Multan Cricket Stadium, in Multan, Pakistan, on Wednesday. (AP Photo)

In response, Pakistan made 306/5 in 49.2 overs with captain Babar Azam belting 103 off 107 deliveries with nine fours.

Imam-ul-Haq (65), Mohammad Rizwan (59) and Khushdil Shah (41 not out) all made valuable contributions.

Fast bowler Alzarri Joseph snatched 2/55 in ten overs.

The second match will be played on Friday from 7 am, TT time.

SUMMARISED SCORES

WEST INDIES 305/8 (50 overs) – Shai Hope 127, Shamarh Brooks 70, Rovman Powell 32; Haris Rauf 4/77, Shaheen Shah Afridi 2/55 vs PAKISTAN 306/5 (49.2 overs) – Babar Azam 103, Imam-ul-Haq 65, Mohammad Rizwan 59, Khushdil Shah 41 not out; Alzarri Joseph 2/55. Pakistan won by five wickets