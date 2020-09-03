PAHO director wants increase in health workers

One day af­ter call­ing on Trinidad and To­ba­go to ramp up its COVID-19 test­ing, the Pan-Amer­i­can Health Or­gan­i­sa­tion yes­ter­day made an­oth­er ap­peal to coun­tries around the re­gion to ex­pand their health work­forces in the event there is an­oth­er health emer­gency.