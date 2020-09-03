One day after calling on Trinidad and Tobago to ramp up its COVID-19 testing, the Pan-American Health Organisation yesterday made another appeal to countries around the region to expand their health workforces in the event there is another health emergency.
PAHO director wants increase in health workers
