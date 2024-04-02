PAEC discusses NP financial statements

News

The National Petroleum Company (Trinidad and Tobago) Ltd,

Pioneer Drive, Sea Lots. Photo by Roger Jacob

THE Parliament’s Public Accounts Enterprises Committee (PAEC) will discuss the 2018 and 2019 audited financial statements of the National Petroleum Marketing Company Ltd (NP) when it sits at the Red House, Port of Spain on Wednesday from 10 am.

This committee is chaired by Opposition Senator Wade Mark. On Friday, the Committee on Human Rights, Equality and Diversity will hold a public inquiry on the prevalence of child labour when it meets at the Red House from 10 am.

Senate Vice-President Dr Mohammed Yunus Ibrahim is the chairman of this committee. There are no sittings of the House of Representatives or the Senate this week.