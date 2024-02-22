Padarath: Who ‘called shot’ to fire TSTT’s Agard, Ramnarine?

News

Fired TSTT CEO Lisa Agard –

United National Congress (UNC) Princes Town MP and shadow for public utilities, Barry Padarath, is questioning who instructed that Telecommunication Services of Trinidad and Tobago (TSTT) CEO Lisa Agard and chief financial officer Shiva Ramnarine be fired.

Padarath’s question came during a press conference on Thursday at the UNC’s Mulchan Seuchan Road headquarters in Chaguanas.

Citing the ongoing investigation into the October 3, 2023 cyber attack that was only made public weeks later, Padarath asked why the officials were sacked before its completion.

“One has to ask and question the minister, the board, if due process was followed and an investigation is underway, on whose instruction did the firing of Lisa Agard and Shiva Ramnarine come about? Who…call the shot for Lisa Agard and Shiva Ramnarine?”

Padarath said he filed four requests for information under the Freedom of Information Act with TSTT on Wednesday.

These are seeking information on recent matters of public interest such as details on the provision of bodyguard services for its now acting CEO Kent Western, copies of correspondence to Public Utilities Minister Marvin Gonzales on the cyber attack, copies of all correspondence from the company’s executive to its board and minutes of board meetings from October 2023 to present.

Should the company fail to respond to the requests, Padarath said the party will seek help from the courts.

The move comes days after Padarath called for the Public Utilities Minister to be brought before a joint select committee (JSC) to answer questions on the cyber attack.

Agard and Ramnarine appeared before a JSC on Monday where they accused the board of firing them without due process over the handling of the cyber attack in October 2023.